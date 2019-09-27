New
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$180
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and $204 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay

  • Select "Unlocked" option for this price
  • Sold by emb-phones via eBay
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
  • The seller notes that there's a green/pink shade on the screen (which doesn't affect its functionality)
  • In several colors (Black pictured)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • microSD card slot
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Model: SM-G950U
