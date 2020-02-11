Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone
$160 $720
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5, and one of the best prices we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • No warranty information is available
Features
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Available in Silver (pictured), Black, or Gray.
  • Model: G950U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
3 comments
Sarah Jones (DealNews)
@sparky_in_the_midwest This is fixed -- sorry for the error.

@ImPhlip The list price is something we include for reference, but we also say it's the best price we could find by $5 to put it in perspective.
21 min ago
ImPhlip
Let me help you guys out with the description.

Edit: Seller refurbished

I like how the msrp is still being used like it was a deep discount. If used car salesmen would use this tactic they would probably get more people on their lots like clickbait.
33 min ago
sparky_in_the_midwest
"Refurb" needs to be added to post.
33 min ago