That's $18 under our mention from yesterday in a different color and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb today by $18.) Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now
That's $125 under our mention from three weeks ago, $75 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $119 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and $20 less than the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $45. Buy Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $184 below the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
It's $20 under our mention from five days ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low by $49.) Buy Now
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $67 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
