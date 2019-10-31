New
Refurb Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 Play 32GB Android Smartphone
$84 $99
free shipping

That's $66 under our mention of a new one from three weeks ago and the best we've seen on any carrier. (It's the best deal today by $56 for a new one, although most stores charge at least $180.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add to cart to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
  • 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
  • pre-installed selection of Amazon apps
  • Model: PAA30001US
