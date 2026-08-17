This Titleist GT3 4 wood is $192, down from $330. It's a refurbished club rated Good condition with a one-year warranty included. Other sellers charge around $300 or more for a used one. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 16.5-degree loft, 4-wood
- Stiff flex graphite shaft, Project X HZRDUS Black 5G 70
- 43" club length
- Right-handed configuration
- Seamless Thermoform Crown for optimized center of gravity
- Forged L-Cup Face for improved low-strike performance
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Published 52 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Golf Galaxy takes up to $170 off select PING G440 clubs and $30 off select PING Scottsdale putters. For example, the G440 MAX Driver drops from $619 to $449, while the 2025 Scottsdale Prime Tyne 4 Putter falls from $259 to $229. G440 fairway woods, hybrids, and irons are also discounted. Deal ends September 6. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, or opt for in-store pickup at your local Dick's Sporting Goods. Shop Now at Golf Galaxy
- Includes drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters
- PING G440 MAX Driver priced at $449, down from $619
- PING G430 MAX Fairway Wood priced at $289, down from $349
- PING G430 Hybrid priced at $259, down from $299
- Options available for men and women, in right- and left-hand configurations
- Custom club options available across several PING lines
At Walmart, this Nitro Men's Blaster 13-Piece Golf Set for left-handed players is down to just $92. It's a great deal for a complete set and a $137 drop from its original price. It includes a lightweight cart bag, graphite driver, steel shafted fairway and hybrid clubs, four irons, a pro mallet putter, three head covers, and a rain hood. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 13-piece set includes 4 irons
- Graphite driver and steel shafted fairway and hybrid clubs
- Pro mallet putter included
- Lightweight cart bag included
- 3 head covers and a rain hood included
- Designed for left-handed golfers
The Acer Gadget Golf Rangefinder is $69.99 at Amazon. That's $7 below our mention from last month and the best price we found now by $15. Shipping is free. Buy Now at ANTHBOT (Amazon)
- 800-yard range (1,200-yard max per title)
- 6x magnification
- ±0.5-yard accuracy
- 6 modes: slope, vertical/horizontal distance, angle, speed, scanning
- Flagpole locking with vibration alert
- USB-C rechargeable battery with magnetic mount
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
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