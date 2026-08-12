adidas is offering up to 40% off golf clothing and shoes as part of its Back to School Sale. Plus, you can use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off most items in this sale section. The adidas Men's Core Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt is down as low as $25.50 after the coupon, and adidas Women's Adizero ZG Spikeless Golf Shoes are reduced to $115. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 13. Shop Now at adidas