Golf Galaxy takes up to $170 off select PING G440 clubs and $30 off select PING Scottsdale putters. For example, the G440 MAX Driver drops from $619 to $449, while the 2025 Scottsdale Prime Tyne 4 Putter falls from $259 to $229. G440 fairway woods, hybrids, and irons are also discounted. Deal ends September 6. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, or opt for in-store pickup at your local Dick's Sporting Goods. Shop Now at Golf Galaxy
- Includes drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters
- PING G440 MAX Driver priced at $449, down from $619
- PING G430 MAX Fairway Wood priced at $289, down from $349
- PING G430 Hybrid priced at $259, down from $299
- Options available for men and women, in right- and left-hand configurations
- Custom club options available across several PING lines
-
Expires 9/6/2026
Published 20 min ago
adidas is offering up to 40% off golf clothing and shoes as part of its Back to School Sale. Plus, you can use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off most items in this sale section. The adidas Men's Core Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt is down as low as $25.50 after the coupon, and adidas Women's Adizero ZG Spikeless Golf Shoes are reduced to $115. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 13. Shop Now at adidas
- Golf polos, pants, shorts, and sweatshirts included
- Golf shoes, including Adizero ZG Spikeless styles, on sale
- Men's, women's, and kids' styles available
- Many items made with recycled polyester
- Multiple colorways offered across most styles
At Walmart, this Nitro Men's Blaster 13-Piece Golf Set for left-handed players is down to just $92. It's a great deal for a complete set and a $137 drop from its original price. It includes a lightweight cart bag, graphite driver, steel shafted fairway and hybrid clubs, four irons, a pro mallet putter, three head covers, and a rain hood. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 13-piece set includes 4 irons
- Graphite driver and steel shafted fairway and hybrid clubs
- Pro mallet putter included
- Lightweight cart bag included
- 3 head covers and a rain hood included
- Designed for left-handed golfers
Under Armour's golf outlet includes polos, shorts, pants, and shoes marked down across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Select styles are an extra 25% off through 8/15, like the UA Tech men's polo at $25.48 or the UA Matchplay boys' pants at $41.23. Deeper cuts show up too, such as the Curry ArmourDry men's t-shirt down to $20.97 from $70. We've pictured the Under Armour Men's UA Lockdown 7 Low Basketball Shoes for $48.97 ($16 savings). Get free shipping with orders over $99, otherwise it adds $8. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' golf apparel
- Polos, shorts, pants, and headwear included
- Golf shoes included, such as spikeless styles
- Select styles marked an extra 25% off through 8/15
The Acer Gadget Golf Rangefinder is $69.99 at Amazon. That's $7 below our mention from last month and the best price we found now by $15. Shipping is free. Buy Now at ANTHBOT (Amazon)
- 800-yard range (1,200-yard max per title)
- 6x magnification
- ±0.5-yard accuracy
- 6 modes: slope, vertical/horizontal distance, angle, speed, scanning
- Flagpole locking with vibration alert
- USB-C rechargeable battery with magnetic mount
Sign In or Register