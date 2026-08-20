At eBay, get this refurb TaylorMade Spider Tour X Black #3 35" Putter for $212. It's the best price we could find by $138. It includes a one-year warranty and free shipping, and features the True Path alignment system and Pure Roll insert found on TaylorMade's current putter lineup. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 35" length, right-handed
- Steel shaft with PVD coating finish
- True Path alignment system for visual putting guidance
- Pure Roll insert for face feel and response
- Hybrar Echo Dampener to reduce vibration
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Published 3 min ago
Global Golf's eBay store is stocked with TaylorMade Qi35 drivers, fairway woods, and hybrids in refurbished and pre-owned condition, with prices starting around $108. Many listings show notable markdowns from their original prices, such as a Qi35 Rescue hybrid at $107.99 down from $249.99. Shoppers can filter by flex, loft, and left- or right-handed clubs across thousands of available items. Refurbs include a 1-year Allstate warranty. Shop Now at eBay
Golf Galaxy takes up to $170 off select PING G440 clubs and $30 off select PING Scottsdale putters. For example, the G440 MAX Driver drops from $619 to $449, while the 2025 Scottsdale Prime Tyne 4 Putter falls from $259 to $229. G440 fairway woods, hybrids, and irons are also discounted. Deal ends September 6. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, or opt for in-store pickup at your local Dick's Sporting Goods. Shop Now at Golf Galaxy
- Includes drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters
- PING G440 MAX Driver priced at $449, down from $619
- PING G430 MAX Fairway Wood priced at $289, down from $349
- PING G430 Hybrid priced at $259, down from $299
- Options available for men and women, in right- and left-hand configurations
- Custom club options available across several PING lines
At Walmart, this Nitro Men's Blaster 13-Piece Golf Set for left-handed players is down to just $92. It's a great deal for a complete set and a $137 drop from its original price. It includes a lightweight cart bag, graphite driver, steel shafted fairway and hybrid clubs, four irons, a pro mallet putter, three head covers, and a rain hood. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 13-piece set includes 4 irons
- Graphite driver and steel shafted fairway and hybrid clubs
- Pro mallet putter included
- Lightweight cart bag included
- 3 head covers and a rain hood included
- Designed for left-handed golfers
This Titleist GT3 4 wood is $192, down from $330. It's a refurbished club rated Good condition with a one-year warranty included. Other sellers charge around $300 or more for a used one. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 16.5-degree loft, 4-wood
- Stiff flex graphite shaft, Project X HZRDUS Black 5G 70
- 43" club length
- Right-handed configuration
- Seamless Thermoform Crown for optimized center of gravity
- Forged L-Cup Face for improved low-strike performance
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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