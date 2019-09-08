New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Refurb TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$380 $450
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention of a new one from a year ago, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision with HDR 10
  • Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs and USB
  • Model: 55P605
