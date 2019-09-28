New
Refurb TCL 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Roku TV
$208 $300
pickup at Walmart

It's $92 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $207.87.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB input
  • Model: 49S515
