Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$160
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $159.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $78 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • A 1-year warranty applies although it's not clear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43S421
