Walmart · 42 mins ago
Refurb TCL 40" 1080p LED LCD Smart TV
$148 $200
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 40" 1080p LED LCD Smart TV for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $51 under list and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $51 under our February mention of a new unit and $140 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • Roku streaming apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 40S305
