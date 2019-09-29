New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb TCL 40" 1080p LED HD Smart TV
$150
free shipping

That's $175 less than a new one today. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • Roku streaming apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • 1 USB 2.0 input
  • Model: 40S305
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart TCL
Refurbished LED 1080p 40" Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register