Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Roku Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition.



Update: The price has increased to $219.99, which drops to $217.77 if you opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart