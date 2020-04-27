Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 6 mins ago
Refurb Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$55 $200
free shipping

That's $94 less than we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
Features
  • up to 35 hours of music per charge
  • active noise cancellation
  • Model: WH-CH700N
