Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony S200F 2.1-Channel Sound Bar
$65 $200
free shipping

That's $83 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ChubbiesTech via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, although the seller offers a 30 day guarantee.
Features
  • built-in subwoofer
  • 80W power output
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: HTS200F
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Sony Electronics
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register