New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sony High-Powered Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$134 $165
free shipping

That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $31. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay
  • 90-day warranty applies
Features
  • LED lighting with DJ effects
  • NFC compatible
  • Model: GTK-XB5BC
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Sony Electronics
Refurbished Bluetooth Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register