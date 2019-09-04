Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the refurbished Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $195 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $168 under last week's mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Sony 85" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Android Smart Television, bundled with a $500 Dell Gift Card, for $2,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we've seen for a Sony 85" 4K HDR Smart TV. (It's the best deal for this model by $500.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $450 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's $200 under our expired mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $450. Deal ends September 5 at 7:58 am ET. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony 42.5" 4K HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $475 with free shipping. That's $323 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Android Smart Television, bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card, for $1,098 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $150 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $400). Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $999 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $200 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now $366, although most retailers charge at least $1,197 without a gift card.) Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Cellfeee via eBay offers the open-box Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sony USB Stereo Turntable for an in-cart price of $78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $364.69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $309.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under last week's mention, the best outright price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
