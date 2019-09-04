New
Refurb Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$530
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $195 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $168 under last week's mention of a new unit.) Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Android TV and built-in Chromecast (with access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu Plus, more)
  • voice control
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR-55X800E
Details
Comments
