It's the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition and $95 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Walmart offers the refurbished Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $195 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $168 under last week's mention of a new unit.)
Update: The price now drops to $524.64 if you opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
It's $398 under our July mention and the best deal we've seen for this TV. (It's also a low now by $300.) Buy Now at BuyDig
It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $332 under the list price when new and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $169.99. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Cellfeee via eBay offers the open-box Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
