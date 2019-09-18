New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
Refurb Sony 43" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
$380 $800
free shipping

It's the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition and $95 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Walmart

  • A 1-year warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Google Cast
  • Smart TV apps (Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, Netflix, more)
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • USB
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: XBR43X800E
