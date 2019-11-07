Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we've seen for this sound bar and $52 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. (We saw a refurb model for $49 in last week's mention.)
Update: The price has increased to $47.05. Buy Now at eBay
Save on headphones, portable speakers, soundbars, and more. Shop Now at Harman Audio
That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $39, although most retailers charge $149 or more. (For further comparison, it's also tied with our Prime Day mention). Buy Now at Amazon
Your first chance to order this newly-announced member of the Echo family. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now at eBay
It's $6 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $3.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Cellfeee via eBay offers the open-box Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Sony USB Stereo Turntable for an in-cart price of $78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
