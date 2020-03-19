Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals
Refurb Shark Navigator Professional Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum
$87 $200
free shipping

That's $22 under our February mention of a new one, and $83 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • accessories include hard floor hero, pet power brush, dusting brush, and 8” crevice tool
  • swivel steering
  • Model: NV370
  • Code "DNSRK"
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
