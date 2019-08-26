Personalize your DealNews Experience
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Navigator Swivel Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum for $119 with free shipping. That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $189 with free shipping. That's $109 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Shark Rocket Corded Ultra-Light Vacuum in Plum Purple for $190.28 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most charge $220 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson DC44 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $310 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner in Blue for $59.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Garment Stand Steamer for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $5 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.95. Buy Now
