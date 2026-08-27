This refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is $56.99, down from its $199.99 list price. It's the second-best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes cellular connectivity along with wifi and Bluetooth, a titanium case, and 16GB of storage. The listing includes a one-year warranty and a free charger. Buy Now at eBay
- 45mm case size with titanium case material
- Wifi, Bluetooth, and cellular (LTE) connectivity
- 16GB of storage
- Built-in GPS
- Fluoroelastomer band included
- Backed by a one-year warranty and includes a free charger
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Published 16 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
This Garmin Venu smartwatch is $164, down from its $350 list price on eBay. You'd pay $26 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.2" AMOLED screen
- 5-day battery life or up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music
- health monitoring including O2 sensor, heart rate, hydration, respiration, and more
- smart notifications
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Cloudpoem Smart Watch for $34. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It includes three interchangeable bands, a metal one and two silicone, along with a 1.85" touchscreen display. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling and tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.85" high-definition touchscreen display
- Includes 3 replacement bands: 1 metal and 2 silicone
- Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep patterns
- Supports Bluetooth calls and app notifications
- Over 100 sports modes with IP68 waterproof rating
- Compatible with iOS 9.0+ and Android 5.0+ smartphones
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Bullseye Deals' Target Outlet Clearance Sale on eBay spans furniture, home organization, bedding, and outdoor gear, with promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" adding an extra 10% off already discounted listings. A Room Essentials wavy accent table drops to $28.89 from $55, while a Threshold 250 thread count organic cotton sheet set falls to $32.99 from $75. The code caps at a $40 maximum discount and is limited to one use per buyer. Coupon ends September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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