At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Cloudpoem Smart Watch for $34. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It includes three interchangeable bands, a metal one and two silicone, along with a 1.85" touchscreen display. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling and tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.85" high-definition touchscreen display
- Includes 3 replacement bands: 1 metal and 2 silicone
- Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep patterns
- Supports Bluetooth calls and app notifications
- Over 100 sports modes with IP68 waterproof rating
- Compatible with iOS 9.0+ and Android 5.0+ smartphones
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Published 42 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
Best Buy is offering up to $250 off a new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2 when trading in a qualifying Galaxy Watch. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase or a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Best Buy Plus and Total are paid memberships, which cost $50 and $180 annually respectively. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Trade in a qualifying Galaxy Watch for up to $250 off a new Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase
- Galaxy Watch Ultra2 available in 47mm with LTE
- Galaxy Watch9 available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Bluetooth or LTE
This Garmin Venu smartwatch is $164, down from its $350 list price on eBay. You'd pay $26 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.2" AMOLED screen
- 5-day battery life or up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music
- health monitoring including O2 sensor, heart rate, hydration, respiration, and more
- smart notifications
Preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 for $379.99 in the 40mm size or $409.99 for the 44mm model. (They're also available for $429.99 or $459.99 with LTE connectivity.) Samsung is also offering up to $250 in trade-in credit toward the purchase. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 7. Shop Now at Samsung
- 40mm to 44mm case size, in Cream or Graphite
- LTE & WiFi connectivity
- Sport, Fabric, or Misty bands in S/M or M/L sizes
- Health insight tracking
- Long-lasting battery
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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