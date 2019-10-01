New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$170 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $80. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
Features
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
  • 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • available in Meteor Gray
  • Model: SM-G982
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
GSM Android Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register