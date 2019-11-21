Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB Verizon Android Phone
$75 $80
free shipping

That's $25 under our mention from march and the best price we've seen for a refurb. (It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $5.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
Features
  • Exynos 2.1GHz 4+4 core processor
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • super AMOLED display
  • 16MP rear camera & 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4K video recording at 30fps
  • Android 5.0 OS (Lollipop)
  • Model: SM-G920
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
