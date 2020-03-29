Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Active 40mm Smartwatch
$106 $200
free shipping

That's $34 less than the next best refurb we could find, and $73 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add to cart to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Features
  • 1.1" 360x360 AMOLED display
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • Bluetooth 4.2 + NFC
  • Model: SM-R500NZKAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register