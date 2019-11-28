Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$55 $80
free shipping

That's $5 under our June mention and $7 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Brown Bear Tech via eBay.
  • Seller is currently away, order may not be processed until December 2.
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: XE303C12-A01US
