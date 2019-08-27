Personalize your DealNews Experience
Altatac via eBay offers the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 2 Celeron 1.6GHz Dual 11.6" Laptop for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from three weeks ago, $120 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 2.5-lb. Samsung Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $129 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $159 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find now by $9. Buy Now
PrimeTimeBuys via Amazon offers the offers the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $131.94 with free shipping. That's $27 under our mention of a new unit from last month and $38 less than the best deal for a new unit today. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3.75-lb. ASUS VivoBook Thin and Light Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 16" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
Samsung continues to offer its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, about $411 under what you'd pay for the set separately, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in Prism White or Prism Green for $599.95. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $509.95. Plus, you'll bag $5.09 in Rakuten pionts. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $5 under our mention from two days ago and lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
