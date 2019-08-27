New
eBay
Refurb Samsung Chromebook 2 Celeron 1.6GHz Dual 11.6" Laptop
$80 $200
free shipping

Altatac via eBay offers the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 2 Celeron 1.6GHz Dual 11.6" Laptop for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from three weeks ago, $120 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
  • 2GB memory & 16GM eMMC storage
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: XE503C12-K01US
