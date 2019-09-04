New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 6 Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$307 $379
pickup at Walmart

That's $92 under our mention from last November and $72 less than you'd pay for a new one from your local warehouse store. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day limited warranty is provided, however it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN55NU6950FXZA
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
Refurbished LED 55" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register