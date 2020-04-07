Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 12" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for Verizon
$260 $600
free shipping

That's $340 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • To get this deal, use code "DNSMG".
  • A 60-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who supports it
  • Intel 3965Y 1.5GHz Dual-Core CPU
  • 12.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Cellular connection capability, locked only to Verizon
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • Model: XE525QBB-K01US
  • Code "DNSMG"
  • Expires 4/7/2020
