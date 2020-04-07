Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $340 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we've seen for any Dell Chromebook laptop and the best deal for this one now by $29, outside of other eBay sellers. Buy Now at eBay
It's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $614. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $224 off list when new and a strong price for a name brand Chromebook. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge around $100. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's an all-time low and $40 under the lowest price we could find for a Verizon-only refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $105 less than our Black Friday mention of a new one, the best we've seen in any condition, and $180 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
