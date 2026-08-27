At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get this refurb Nintendo Switch Console for $141. It's the best deal we've seen for the Nintendo Switch in any condition. Shipping is free. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Xbox's current sales and specials cover a wide range of digital games, controllers, and headsets. DOOM: The Dark Ages drops to $23.09 from $69.99, while older titles like Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands fall to just $4.99. Shop Now at Xbox Store
A pocket-sized handheld console with a 5" 854x480 display, this suits buyers looking for a budget portable gaming device. It's $4 off the usual price. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 5" display with 854 × 480 resolution
- 64GB storage capacity
- Dual-core 1.2GHz processor with Linux operating system
- 3,000mAh rechargeable battery
Best Buy is offering a $50 trade-in bonus toward a new PlayStation 5 Slim, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, or PlayStation 5 Pro when you trade in an eligible used game console. Shoppers can also receive a gift card worth up to $325 depending on the traded-in console's model and condition, with the PS5 Pro priced at $899.99 and the PS5 Slim starting at $649.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Bullseye Deals' Target Outlet Clearance Sale on eBay spans furniture, home organization, bedding, and outdoor gear, with promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" adding an extra 10% off already discounted listings. A Room Essentials wavy accent table drops to $28.89 from $55, while a Threshold 250 thread count organic cotton sheet set falls to $32.99 from $75. The code caps at a $40 maximum discount and is limited to one use per buyer. Coupon ends September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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