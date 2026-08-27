Best Buy is offering a $50 trade-in bonus toward a new PlayStation 5 Slim, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, or PlayStation 5 Pro when you trade in an eligible used game console. Shoppers can also receive a gift card worth up to $325 depending on the traded-in console's model and condition, with the PS5 Pro priced at $899.99 and the PS5 Slim starting at $649.99. Shop Now at Best Buy