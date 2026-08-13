This Grade A refurbished Nintendo Switch 2 console comes at $399.99 with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. It's the best deal we've seen for the Nintendo Switch 2 in any condition. It includes the full set of OEM accessories, such as the dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, AC adapter, and HDMI cable, and has been inspected and tested for like-new functionality. Only one unit is available per customer while supplies last. Deal ends August 22. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/22/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Xbox's current sales and specials cover a wide range of digital games, controllers, and headsets. DOOM: The Dark Ages drops to $23.09 from $69.99, while older titles like Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands fall to just $4.99. Shop Now at Xbox Store
A pocket-sized handheld console with a 5" 854x480 display, this suits buyers looking for a budget portable gaming device. It's $4 off the usual price. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 5" display with 854 × 480 resolution
- 64GB storage capacity
- Dual-core 1.2GHz processor with Linux operating system
- 3,000mAh rechargeable battery
The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle drops to $449.99 on select accounts at Amazon, the biggest discount we've seen since release. You'll see an option in green for the discount on the product page if you're eligible. The bundle includes the console plus a choice of one digital game, Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia. The system features a 7.9" LCD touch screen with HDR support and up to 120 fps, along with 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded with microSD Express cards. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a Nintendo Switch 2 console and choice of a digital game download
- Choice of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia
- Supports TV, tabletop, and handheld play modes
- 7.9" LCD touch screen with HDR support and up to 120 fps
- Supports up to 4K resolution when docked with a compatible TV and game
- 256GB of internal storage, expandable with microSD Express cards
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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