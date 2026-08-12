This Refurbished PlayStation 4, pictured here in its 500GB version, is $129.99, down from a comparable value of $299.99. It comes with a wireless DualShock 4 controller, a headset, and a USB charging cable. All refurbished units are inspected and backed by a warranty. Buy Now at Best Buy
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Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Xbox's current sales and specials cover a wide range of digital games, controllers, and headsets. DOOM: The Dark Ages drops to $23.09 from $69.99, while older titles like Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands fall to just $4.99. Shop Now at Xbox Store
A pocket-sized handheld console with a 5" 854x480 display, this suits buyers looking for a budget portable gaming device. It's $4 off the usual price. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 5" display with 854 × 480 resolution
- 64GB storage capacity
- Dual-core 1.2GHz processor with Linux operating system
- 3,000mAh rechargeable battery
The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle drops to $449.99 on select accounts at Amazon, the biggest discount we've seen since release. You'll see an option in green for the discount on the product page if you're eligible. The bundle includes the console plus a choice of one digital game, Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia. The system features a 7.9" LCD touch screen with HDR support and up to 120 fps, along with 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded with microSD Express cards. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a Nintendo Switch 2 console and choice of a digital game download
- Choice of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia
- Supports TV, tabletop, and handheld play modes
- 7.9" LCD touch screen with HDR support and up to 120 fps
- Supports up to 4K resolution when docked with a compatible TV and game
- 256GB of internal storage, expandable with microSD Express cards
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
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