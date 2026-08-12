The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle drops to $449.99 on select accounts at Amazon, the biggest discount we've seen since release. You'll see an option in green for the discount on the product page if you're eligible. The bundle includes the console plus a choice of one digital game, Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokémon Pokopia. The system features a 7.9" LCD touch screen with HDR support and up to 120 fps, along with 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded with microSD Express cards. Buy Now at Amazon