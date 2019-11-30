Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Makita CXT 12V Li-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver and 3/8" Drill Driver Kit
$78 $97
free shipping

That's $21 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PROTOOLS" to get this deal.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 3-year warranty is provided, although it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 1/4" Impact Driver
  • 3/8" Driver Drill
  • 2 12V Max CXT Batteries
  • battery charger
  • tool bag
  • Model: CT226
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
