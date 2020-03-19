Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb MacBook Pro Crystal Well i7 15.4" Retina Laptop (2014)
$670 $2,500
free shipping

That's a huge $299 drop from last July's mention, a low by $239, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 60-day Tekreplay warranty is included.
  • Intel Core i7-4870HQ 2.5GHz Crystal Well quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
  • Nvidia GeForce GT 750M 2GB graphics
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • macOS High Sierra
  • Model: MGXC2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
