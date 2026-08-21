This Logitech Rally Bar is priced at $2,005.99, down from its $5,158.99 list price. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. Shipping is free. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- Outstanding conversational accuracy
- Clutter-free cable management
- Multiple mounting options
- USB or appliance mode flexibility
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this eMeet Piko 4K Dual-Camera AI Webcam for $38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It stands out with a dual-camera setup, pairing a 4K main lens with a second AI-assisted camera for autofocus and lighting, plus a 3-microphone array offering three distinct sound modes. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K main camera with a 1/2.8" sensor
- Second AI-assisted camera for autofocus and face lighting
- 3-microphone array with 3 sound modes
- USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables included
- Magnetic privacy cover
- Compatible with Windows and macOS, works with OBS, Twitch, and YouTube
This webcam is a reasonable pick for anyone who needs a basic 1080p camera for video calls or remote work without spending much on hardware. Apply coupon code "4ZEDQD5R" for a total savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in sliding privacy cover
- 1080p 30FPS video resolution
- Plug-and-play USB connection
- Auto light balance with smart IQ algorithm
- Integrated dual microphones for clear audio
- Model: C100
Bag this Razer Kiyo V2 Streaming Webcam, currently $69.99, down from $149.99. This is a pretty significant low - it's $113 on Amazon and $150 elsewhere. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Records 4K video at 30 frames per second, or 1080p at 60 frames per second
- Sony STARVIS image sensor for clearer low-light video
- AI-powered auto-framing tracks movement automatically
- Ultra-wide-angle lens with built-in privacy cover
- Built-in microphone and universal pivoting mount
- Compatible with OBS, Xsplit, Discord, Zoom, and Teams
Working from home or on frequent video calls? This 4K webcam gives you sharper detail than the average built-in laptop camera. Apply coupon code "US6LJO9K" for a total savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual noise-canceling microphones
- 8MP Sony 1/2.55'' sensor
- PDAF autofocus
- privacy cover
- 5-foot cable
- Model: C300
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Here you'll find deals on a large selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 15% off. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
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