At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this eMeet Piko 4K Dual-Camera AI Webcam for $38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It stands out with a dual-camera setup, pairing a 4K main lens with a second AI-assisted camera for autofocus and lighting, plus a 3-microphone array offering three distinct sound modes. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K main camera with a 1/2.8" sensor
- Second AI-assisted camera for autofocus and face lighting
- 3-microphone array with 3 sound modes
- USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables included
- Magnetic privacy cover
- Compatible with Windows and macOS, works with OBS, Twitch, and YouTube
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This webcam is a reasonable pick for anyone who needs a basic 1080p camera for video calls or remote work without spending much on hardware. Apply coupon code "4ZEDQD5R" for a total savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in sliding privacy cover
- 1080p 30FPS video resolution
- Plug-and-play USB connection
- Auto light balance with smart IQ algorithm
- Integrated dual microphones for clear audio
- Model: C100
At eBay, get the refurb Logitech Rally Bar All-in-One 4K Video Bar for $2,069. It's the best price we could find by $230. The all-in-one video bar includes a motorized pan-and-tilt lens with 5x optical zoom and 4K resolution. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 4K Ultra HD resolution up to 3840 x 2160
- Motorized pan-and-tilt lens with 5x optical zoom
- RightSense technology for automatic framing
- Connects via USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi
- Measures 35.9" wide and weighs 15.6 lb.
Bag this Razer Kiyo V2 Streaming Webcam, currently $69.99, down from $149.99. This is a pretty significant low - it's $113 on Amazon and $150 elsewhere. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Records 4K video at 30 frames per second, or 1080p at 60 frames per second
- Sony STARVIS image sensor for clearer low-light video
- AI-powered auto-framing tracks movement automatically
- Ultra-wide-angle lens with built-in privacy cover
- Built-in microphone and universal pivoting mount
- Compatible with OBS, Xsplit, Discord, Zoom, and Teams
Working from home or on frequent video calls? This 4K webcam gives you sharper detail than the average built-in laptop camera. Apply coupon code "US6LJO9K" for a total savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual noise-canceling microphones
- 8MP Sony 1/2.55'' sensor
- PDAF autofocus
- privacy cover
- 5-foot cable
- Model: C300
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