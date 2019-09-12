New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$319 $605
free shipping

That's $30 below our May mention of a new one, $286 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-Day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR compatibility
  • LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Smart TV apps
  • 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
  • Model: 55UK6200PUA
