eBay · 39 mins ago
Refurb Kwikset Smartcode 888 Smart Lock Touchpad
$60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen by $5. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Poppy9780 via eBay.
Features
  • available in several colors (Satin Nickel pictured)
  • 30 user codes
  • autolock
  • Z-Wave 500 chipset for extended wireless range
  • allows you to view your lock status and receive notifications of your lock's activity
  • Model: 98880
