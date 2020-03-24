Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Kwikset Smartcode 888 Smart Lock Touchpad
$55
free shipping

That's $59 less than what you would pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Poppy9780 via eBay.
  • It comes with a lifetime mechanical and finish warranty and a one year electronics warranty, though it is not clear who backs it.
  • Choose from three finishes (Satin Nickel pictured).
Features
  • Z-Wave wireless connectivity to automation systems
  • 30 programmable user access codes
  • notifications
  • Model: 98880-001
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
