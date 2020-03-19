Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Klipsch R6 II In-Ear Headphones
$19 $49
free shipping

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • They're sold by Klipsch via eBay with a warranty, although the exact terms are unclear.
