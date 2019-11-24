Open Offer in New Tab
JBL
Refurb JBL Link 10 Bluetooth Speaker
$40 $180
free shipping

JBL offers the Refurbished JBL Link 10 Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99. (That's 73% off list.) Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at JBL

  • 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies.
Features
  • Available in Black and in White
  • Mic w/ Google Assistant
  • Multi-room playback
  • Five hours of playtime on a single charge
  • IPX7 Waterproof
  • Model: JBLLINK10-Z
Details
  • Expires 11/24/2019
