JBL offers the Refurbished JBL Link 10 Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99. (That's 73% off list.) Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at JBL
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the best deal we've seen in any condition, and $110 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
That's $169 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and tied as the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $43 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's within $2 of the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $14, although most retailers charge at least $100. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we've seen and $80 less than buying new. Buy Now at eBay
