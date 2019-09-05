Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we've seen – it's tied with our refurb mention from over a week ago, and $110 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $2 under our refurb mention from a month ago and tied as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundLink Mini II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95. That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Anker Soundcore Motion B 12-watt Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and $12 less than you'd pay at another Anker storefront. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
