eBay · 53 mins ago
Refurb Google Home Smart Speaker
$43 $50
free shipping

That's $61 less than buying a new one today.

Update: The price has increased to $42.50. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "PUSHPLAY" to drop the price.
  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • built-in Google Assistant
  • Omni-directional powered speaker compatible with Google Music and Chromecast
  • Far-field microphones & natural language processing
  • Model: GA3A00417A14
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/25/2020
    Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
