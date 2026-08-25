Update: The price has dropped to $208.99 since this was originally published.

At eBay, get this refurb TaylorMade Spider Tour X Black #3 35" Putter for $212. It's the best price we could find by $138. It includes a one-year warranty and free shipping, and features the True Path alignment system and Pure Roll insert found on TaylorMade's current putter lineup. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay