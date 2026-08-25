eBay's refurbished golf club sale covers drivers, irons, wedges, and putters from brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Callaway, and Cleveland, with savings reaching up to 79% off. An XXIO 12 driver drops to $150 from $700, while a full TaylorMade Qi iron set falls to $375 from $1,143. Both right- and left-handed clubs are included, along with several women's specific models. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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Global Golf's eBay store is stocked with TaylorMade Qi35 drivers, fairway woods, and hybrids in refurbished and pre-owned condition, with prices starting around $108. Many listings show notable markdowns from their original prices, such as a Qi35 Rescue hybrid at $107.99 down from $249.99. Shoppers can filter by flex, loft, and left- or right-handed clubs across thousands of available items. Refurbs include a 1-year Allstate warranty. Shop Now at eBay
Golf Galaxy takes up to $170 off select PING G440 clubs and $30 off select PING Scottsdale putters. For example, the G440 MAX Driver drops from $619 to $449, while the 2025 Scottsdale Prime Tyne 4 Putter falls from $259 to $229. G440 fairway woods, hybrids, and irons are also discounted. Deal ends September 6. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, or opt for in-store pickup at your local Dick's Sporting Goods. Shop Now at Golf Galaxy
- Includes drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters
- PING G440 MAX Driver priced at $449, down from $619
- PING G430 MAX Fairway Wood priced at $289, down from $349
- PING G430 Hybrid priced at $259, down from $299
- Options available for men and women, in right- and left-hand configurations
- Custom club options available across several PING lines
This Titleist GT3 4 wood is $192, down from $330. It's a refurbished club rated Good condition with a one-year warranty included. Other sellers charge around $300 or more for a used one. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 16.5-degree loft, 4-wood
- Stiff flex graphite shaft, Project X HZRDUS Black 5G 70
- 43" club length
- Right-handed configuration
- Seamless Thermoform Crown for optimized center of gravity
- Forged L-Cup Face for improved low-strike performance
Update: The price has dropped to $208.99 since this was originally published.
At eBay, get this refurb TaylorMade Spider Tour X Black #3 35" Putter for $212. It's the best price we could find by $138. It includes a one-year warranty and free shipping, and features the True Path alignment system and Pure Roll insert found on TaylorMade's current putter lineup. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 35" length, right-handed
- Steel shaft with PVD coating finish
- True Path alignment system for visual putting guidance
- Pure Roll insert for face feel and response
- Hybrar Echo Dampener to reduce vibration
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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