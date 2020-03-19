Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 1040 1080p 3LCD Projector
$259 $400
free shipping

That's $168 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by dealparade via eBay
  • A 2-year warranty applies; it's unclear who supports it.
Features
  • 1920 x 1080 native resolution
  • Dual HDMI inputs
  • 30" - 300" viewable screen size
  • Built-in speaker
  • Model: V11H772020
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
