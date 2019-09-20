New
Refurb Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$90 $199
free shipping

That's $109 less than a new one and within $2 of last week's mention, which was the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 3-in-1 V-shaped rolling brush
  • dual side brushes
  • anti-drop sensors
  • multiple cleaning modes
  • can be controlled via mobile app or Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
  • Model: DN622DN79
