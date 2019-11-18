Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$220 $400
free shipping

That's within $1 of the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $179 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's offered by Dyson via ebay.
  • A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
  • removable filter
  • 3 magnetic attachments
  • Model: 309698-01
